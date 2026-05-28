Evacuation of Ghanaians from SA: ‘Ghana’s response was not necessary’ – Julius Malema

Audio By Carbonatix
Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has questioned the timing and approach of Ghana’s response to recent tensions involving Ghanaian nationals in South Africa, arguing that it risked escalating an already sensitive situation.
Speaking to the press, Mr Malema said the reaction from Ghana was “not necessary at that moment,” warning that it could create negative perceptions and deepen divisions.
“The Ghana response was not necessary, and it now creates a perception that we are all like that,” he said, cautioning that such narratives could unfairly stigmatise sections of society and complicate law enforcement efforts.
He noted that while emotions were high, diplomatic handling of the situation would have been more appropriate to allow South African authorities space to manage developments on the ground.
“We don’t think Ghana responded in a manner that really enforces dialogue and diplomatic engagement. It actually creates a very bad, extreme situation,” he said.
Mr Malema revealed that authorities are still engaging stakeholders to stabilise the situation and ensure protection for affected Ghanaian nationals.
“We are persuading government to still act on this, and we are saying they must give us time,” he stated.
He added that legally documented Ghanaian migrants who feel unsafe should be able to seek protection from law enforcement agencies without fear.
“Those that feel safe, especially the legally documented Ghanaians, should be able to run to the police station for safety, and they will be directed to rightful places where they will be secured,” he said.
Mr Malema also referenced accounts from affected individuals, including a Ghanaian woman who described alleged mistreatment and lack of police intervention in certain incidents.
WATCH | Julius Malema on migration issues says Ghana’s response was not necessary as it creates an impression that “we are all like that”. He adds that South Africa should not respond in the same way, saying Ghana’s approach does not reinforce dialogue and diplomatic engagement. pic.twitter.com/O3zpPyxfzp— SABC News (@SABCNews) May 28, 2026
According to him, such experiences highlight the emotional weight of the situation, but should not trigger rushed diplomatic reactions.
“This is an emotional issue for many of them, and I understand that,” he noted.
However, he insisted that Ghana’s response should have been delayed to allow South African authorities time to address the matter internally and prevent further escalation.
“We think the reaction from the Ghana government should have been postponed a bit to give us the opportunity to deal with what is happening here in South Africa,” he added.
The comments come amid ongoing diplomatic engagement and public debate over the government’s pledge to facilitate the voluntary evacuation of Ghanaian nationals in South Africa who wish to return home, following reported incidents of xenophobic attacks in parts of the Southern African nation.
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