Toronto police arrest Ghanaian over two separate sexual assault incidents

The Toronto Police Service in Canada has arrested a 30-year-old Ghanaian man in connection with two separate sexual assault investigations in different parts of the city.

Police identified the suspect as Samuel Opoku, who they said has no fixed address.

According to investigators, the first incident occurred on Sunday, 10 May 2026, at about 5:30 p.m. in the Dundas Street West and Bloor Street West area.

Police said an adult woman was inside a commercial building when the suspect allegedly followed her into an office space, approached her from behind and sexually assaulted her before fleeing the scene.

Authorities said the victim and suspect were not known to each other, and the victim did not suffer physical injuries.

In a separate incident on Saturday, 9 May 2026, at about 8:10 p.m., police responded to another reported sexual assault near Dundas Street East and De Grassi Street.

Investigators said a group of women were walking along the sidewalk when the suspect allegedly approached them, grabbed one woman’s forearm, made verbal sexual advances and sexually assaulted her before fleeing.

Police confirmed that the victim and suspect were strangers and that no injuries were reported.

Following investigations into the two incidents, officers arrested the suspect on Tuesday, 12 May 2026.

Mr Opoku has been charged with two counts of sexual assault and one count of indecent exposure.

Police said he was scheduled to appear before the Toronto Regional Bail Centre at 2201 Finch Avenue West on Tuesday, 12 May 2026.

The Toronto Police Service reminded the public that sexual assault includes any form of unwanted sexual contact and encouraged victims and witnesses to report incidents and seek support services where necessary.

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