No Ghanaian harmed in ongoing South Africa protests – Ambassador Quarshie assures

Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Benjamin Anani Quarshie, has assured that no Ghanaian has been harmed amid ongoing protests in parts of the country, particularly in Pretoria and surrounding communities.

The demonstration, organised by a group described as the “March Organisation”, is taking place at the Union Buildings. The group led by Ms Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, is calling for the removal of undocumented foreign nationals.

Speaking in an interview on Joy FM's Middaynews on Tuesday, Mr. Quarshie said the Ghanaian Mission had issued an urgent advisory to nationals living in affected areas to remain indoors and temporarily close their shops as a precautionary measure while demonstrations continue.

According to him, the advisory was issued after intelligence indicated planned protests in several locations, prompting the Mission to act swiftly to protect Ghanaian residents and businesses.

“We issued an advisory note to all Ghanaians, especially those in Pretoria and its environs, asking them to stay home and close their shops temporarily to avoid any confrontation,” he explained.

He emphasised that the situation is currently under control, noting a strong presence of South African police officers deployed to maintain law and order during the demonstrations.

Mr. Quarshie further assured that no Ghanaian-owned business has been attacked or vandalized, adding that compliance with the advisory has helped prevent any incidents.

“Fortunately, there is a high police presence ensuring security. As of now, no Ghanaian has reported any harm or damage to property,” he said.

He added that the police are not only protecting lives and property but are also ensuring that demonstrators follow approved routes as they present their grievances to authorities.

On whether the advisory would remain in effect, the High Commissioner said the Mission continues to monitor the situation closely across different regions and will issue updates as necessary.

He also disclosed that he is currently in East London dealing with a separate consular matter involving Ghanaians, which he said has been successfully resolved and is not linked to xenophobic incidents.

Mr. Quarshie reassured Ghanaians in South Africa that the Mission remains committed to their safety and will continue working with local authorities to ensure protection during any public disturbances.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.