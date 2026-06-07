Thousands left without power following Avenor building collapse

Audio By Carbonatix
Operations Officer for the Accra West Region of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Abraham Bigonu, has provided details on the impact of the recent building collapse in the North Industrial Area of Accra, noting that the incident caused a temporary power outage affecting approximately 1,000 residents.
One person was confirmed dead following the collapse, while three others were rescued from the rubble. One of the injured survivors is currently receiving treatment at Ridge Hospital in Accra.
Speaking to JoyNews' Maxwell Agbagba, Mr Bigonu explained, “Because of the incident that happened, they are temporarily off, and soon we are going to carry out some transfers.
In this case, a transformer has been switched off because of the accident. The structure was too close to it. The station was there before the structure was built.
The surrounding area has been affected by the temporary power outage, which has impacted about one thousand people.”
He emphasised the importance of maintaining safe distances between buildings and critical infrastructure.
“When you are putting up a building, it should not be too close to the roadside or to any utility installation such as a transformer. That is why we always leave space when constructing buildings. In this case, the building was constructed too close to our transformer. We informed them.”
Authorities have indicated that power restoration efforts and safety inspections are ongoing, with transfers planned to ensure normal operation and to prevent further hazards.
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