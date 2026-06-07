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Avenor building collapse claims 2 lives as rescue efforts end

Source: MyJoyOnline.com  
  7 June 2026 8:47pm
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Two people have been confirmed dead following the collapse of a three-storey building at Avenor in North Kaneshie in the Greater Accra Region, as emergency responders conclude search and rescue operations at the site.

Authorities said the bodies of two victims were recovered from the rubble after hours of intensive rescue efforts on Sunday, June 7.

Two other individuals were rescued alive and rushed to Ridge Hospital, where they are currently receiving treatment.

The collapse, which occurred at about 4:25 on Sunday, triggered a large-scale emergency response involving personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), and other security and disaster management agencies.

Rescue teams worked tirelessly throughout the day amid fears that more people could be trapped beneath the debris. Heavy equipment was deployed to aid search efforts as emergency personnel combed through the wreckage in search of survivors.

Officials later confirmed that the operation had been completed, with the death toll remaining at two and no additional victims found at the scene.

The cause of the collapse is yet to be determined. Authorities are expected to launch investigations to ascertain the circumstances that led to the incident.

Residents and onlookers gathered at the scene as rescue efforts unfolded, while emergency personnel worked to secure the area and prevent further danger.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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