One confirmed dead in building collapse at North Industrial Area

One person has been confirmed dead following the collapse of a building at North Industrial Area in Accra.

This comes as emergency responders continue efforts to rescue others believed to be trapped beneath the rubble.

The collapse occurred at about 4:25 a.m. on Sunday, June 7, prompting a large-scale emergency response involving personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), the Ghana Police Service and the Ghana Armed Forces.

Confirming the fatality at the scene, the Mayor of Accra, Michael Kpakpo Allotey, said one person had lost their life while rescue operations remained ongoing to locate and extricate other victims believed to be trapped under the debris.

Earlier, one survivor was pulled from the rubble and rushed to hospital for medical treatment.

Firefighters from the Circle Fire Station and the GNFS Headquarters have been leading the search-and-rescue operation using specialised equipment, while heavy machinery is being deployed to remove concrete slabs and twisted metal obstructing access to those still trapped.

Authorities have cordoned off the area to facilitate the operation and minimise further risk, amid concerns about the stability of the remaining structure.

Eyewitnesses said they were awakened by a loud crashing sound shortly before dawn, before rushing to the scene to assist rescue teams.

The incident comes just days after a separate building collapse at Adenta that claimed a life.

The cause of the latest collapse is yet to be established, and investigations are expected to commence once rescue operations are completed.

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