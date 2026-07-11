‘I just want one person as a scapegoat’ — Linda Ocloo warns MMDCEs over illegal building permits

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Linda Ocloo, has served notice that any Metropolitan, Municipal or District Chief Executive (MMDCE) found to have approved construction on waterways or other unauthorised locations will be dismissed.

She declared that she is determined to ensure at least one official is held accountable as the government intensifies its crackdown on illegal developments contributing to flooding.

She said the era in which officials approved developments that obstructed drains and watercourses without consequences must come to an end, stressing that those whose actions had worsened the region's perennial flooding problem would be sanctioned.

Addressing journalists during the first day of the National General Clean-up Exercise on Friday, July 10, the Regional Minister indicated that investigations into permits issued for buildings located on waterways would expose any officials responsible.

Making her strongest remarks yet on accountability, Ms Ocloo said:

“I’m more than ready. In fact, I just want one person as a scapegoat. That is what I’m looking for. Just one person as a scapegoat.”

The Minister explained that authorities had encountered several occupants of structures earmarked for demolition who insisted they possessed permits issued by Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs).

According to her, those claims would be thoroughly investigated to establish whether assembly officials improperly authorised developments in prohibited locations.

“If we have that permit and find out that there’s this particular MCE who is responsible, why not? That person will be fired,” she stated. Crackdown after devastating floods

Ms Ocloo's warning comes in the wake of President John Dramani Mahama's directive that MMDCEs who approved construction on waterways or other restricted areas should face sanctions.

The directive forms part of a broader government response to the devastating floods of June 29, which affected several communities, particularly in the Greater Accra Region, resulting in deaths, the displacement of thousands of residents and widespread destruction of homes, businesses and public infrastructure.

Government has since intensified efforts to remove illegal structures obstructing waterways, improve drainage systems and strengthen enforcement of planning regulations to reduce the risk of future flooding.

Demolition underway

The Regional Minister disclosed that demolition exercises had already commenced in parts of Greater Accra, with several unauthorised structures identified for removal.

She said affected property owners had been given notices to vacate within the stipulated period as authorities move to reclaim waterways and improve the free flow of stormwater.

The exercise, she indicated, forms part of a comprehensive flood mitigation strategy aimed at preventing a recurrence of the disasters that continue to plague the capital during the rainy season.

The National General Clean-up Exercise, coordinated by the Post-Flood Mitigation Committee, is being undertaken across seven flood-affected regions under the theme of restoring environmental sanitation and reducing flood risks.

The initiative is being implemented in two phases. The first phase involves personnel from the security services, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies, and waste management companies undertaking large-scale desilting and sanitation activities, while the second phase brings in members of the public to participate in community clean-up exercises.

Government has described the exercise as part of a broader national effort to improve sanitation, clear choked drains and reinforce enforcement against developments that obstruct natural watercourses.

Ms Ocloo stressed that holding public officials accountable for unlawful approvals would complement the clean-up campaign and send a clear signal that negligence in land-use planning would no longer be tolerated.

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