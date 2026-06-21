Two dead after building collapse at Gyagyaano in Cape Coast

Two people have died after a single-room structure collapsed at Gyagyaano, behind Yogurt Fie on Idan Fourth Alley in Cape Coast, in the Central Region, leaving four occupants trapped beneath the rubble.

According to a post shared on Facebook by the Ghana National Fire Service, the incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday, June 21, following a heavy downpour that weakened the structure and caused it to collapse.

The four occupants were trapped under the fallen building until emergency responders arrived at the scene.

A distress call was received at 04:54 am, and rescue teams reached the location at 05:06 am to begin operations.

The rescue teams worked to remove the victims from the debris and successfully evacuated all four occupants by 06:19 am.

The victims, made up of one male and three females, were immediately transported by the National Ambulance Service to the Ewim Polyclinic for medical attention.

However, follow-up reports from the hospital confirmed the deaths of two victims — 12-year-old Anastasia Abakah and 40-year-old Adwoa Baduwa.

Preliminary assessments indicate that the collapse was caused by heavy rainfall, which affected the structural stability of the building.

The incident has raised concerns about the safety of old and vulnerable structures within the Cape Coast Metropolis, particularly during the rainy season.

Residents living in old mud houses and buildings showing signs of structural weakness have been advised to seek professional assessment and evacuate any structure considered unsafe to avoid further loss of lives.

Authorities have also encouraged residents to remain vigilant and report dangerous structures as the rainy season continues.

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