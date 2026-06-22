Four dead, 5 critical as 8 houses collapse after torrential rainstorm in Cape Coast

File Photo: Collapsed building

Four people have been confirmed dead, while five others are in critical condition following a devastating torrential rainstorm that struck Cape Coast over the weekend, leading to the collapse of eight houses and widespread flooding across several communities.

The victims include four deceased persons, three of whom are children, while five others are currently receiving emergency medical care at the Ewim Polyclinic and the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital.

The Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly, in a press statement signed by the Metropolitan Chief Executive, George Justice Arthur, stated that the heavy rains, which occurred on Friday, June 19, and Sunday, June 21, 2026, lasted several hours and triggered severe flooding in multiple areas including Ekon, Abura, Ameen Sangari, DVLA/Nokanss, Episkia, Mmeaasem, Adisadel, Nkanfoa, and parts of the University of Cape Coast enclave.

Among the hardest-hit areas were communities around the University of Cape Coast, where rising waters and collapsing structures left residents stranded and displaced.

According to the Assembly, eight houses, mostly mud structures, collapsed under the pressure of the storm, resulting in fatalities and injuries.

According to the statement, the Metropolitan Chief Executive has visited both injured survivors and bereaved families to express condolences and offer support following the tragedy.

In total, 736 residents have been displaced as a result of the flooding, with many losing their homes, belongings, and livelihoods.

Emergency response teams from the Assembly have begun demolishing collapsed structures to prevent further casualties, especially as weather conditions remain unstable.

Authorities have also announced plans to develop a comprehensive drainage system aimed at addressing long-standing flooding challenges in the metropolis. In the meantime, desilting of choked gutters has begun in affected communities.

The Assembly further indicated that it will soon commence the demolition of buildings constructed on waterways, storm drains, and unauthorized locations, particularly those without building permits.

Officials say the exercise is part of a broader effort to reduce flood risks and enforce planning regulations in the city.

Residents have been cautioned against indiscriminate dumping of waste, with authorities warning that offenders will face prosecution under environmental sanitation laws.

The Assembly says it remains committed to supporting displaced families while working to restore safety and improve drainage infrastructure to prevent future disasters in Cape Coast.

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