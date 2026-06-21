Central Regional NADMO gives residents in dilapidated buildings 14 days to evacuate

The Central Regional Directorate of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has issued a final evacuation order to owners and occupants of structurally weak and dilapidated buildings across the region, warning of imminent danger as the rainy season intensifies.

The directive, announced in collaboration with Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) and security agencies, requires residents and businesses operating in identified unsafe structures to vacate within 14 days.

According to NADMO, the move is aimed at preventing avoidable deaths and property destruction resulting from building collapses during the peak of the rainy season.

In a public notice, the agency stressed that the risk of sudden structural failure has significantly increased due to persistent rainfall and deteriorating building conditions.

"All occupants of marked or visibly failing structures must pack and vacate within 14 days," the statement said.

NADMO further directed that all residential and commercial activities in such buildings cease immediately to protect lives and property.

The agency warned that any structure still occupied after the expiration of the grace period would be subject to enforced demolition by the respective assemblies, with all associated costs borne by the property owner.

"Property structural integrity is a matter of life and death. Do not risk your life or your family's future. Vacate safely now," the statement added.

The warning comes amid growing concerns over the safety of ageing and poorly maintained buildings across parts of the Central Region, particularly during periods of heavy rainfall.

NADMO urged members of the public to report hazardous structures to their local district assemblies or the nearest NADMO office for assessment and possible intervention.

The organisation says it will continue working with local authorities and security agencies to ensure compliance with the directive and avert potential disasters.

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