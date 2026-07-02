Accra Floods: Greater Accra Minister directs MMDCEs to ensure fair distribution of relief items

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo, has directed all Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) in the region to ensure the fair and transparent distribution of relief items to victims affected by Monday’s devastating floods.

Speaking to the media during a tour of flood-hit communities, the Minister stressed that no affected resident should be sidelined in the relief process, urging local authorities to uphold accountability and equity in the allocation of support.

"I am pleading with the MMDCEs to go to their various districts and share it among the affected people because we don't want a situation where we will hear that those who were not affected were rather the beneficiaries. And so we plead with the MMDCEs and the MPs so that we will not have any issue," she said.

She reiterated the government's commitment to assisting all victims and called on district assemblies to work closely with their Members of Parliament to identify and respond to the needs of affected households.

The Minister further emphasised that transparency in the distribution exercise would be crucial in restoring public confidence and ensuring that assistance reaches those most in need following the destruction caused by the heavy downpour across parts of the national capital.

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