JoyNews partners NADMO to mobilise relief for flood victims

JoyNews has partnered with the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) to mobilise relief support for victims of Monday’s devastating floods, as rescue and recovery efforts continue in affected communities.

The initiative seeks to provide immediate assistance to thousands of people displaced by the floods, with both organisations appealing to individuals, corporate bodies and development partners to donate relief items such clothes, medicine, water, foodstuff, provisions, blankets and money to support victims.

''These items should be delivered to the JoyNews premises at Kokomlemle, where we will ensure they are distributed to the rightful beneficiaries who need them most''.

Speaking on Super Morning Show on July 2, the Director for Man-Made Disasters at NADMO, Maxwell Emmanuel Niber, said the disaster has overwhelmed available resources despite the agency’s ongoing rescue, assessment and relief operations.

“Resources are never enough in situations like this. Looking at the numbers and the distress people are going through, we cannot do it alone. This is an opportunity for citizens to support fellow citizens,” he said.

He noted that NADMO, together with the Ghana Armed Forces, Ghana National Fire Service, Ghana Immigration Service and other emergency agencies, has continued search, rescue and assessment operations across flood-affected communities.

According to him, although government has begun providing relief to victims, the scale of the disaster requires a broader national response.

“We’re looking at a crisis, but we’re trying as much as we can to reach out to everybody. It’s daunting, but it’s a task that we must all handle,” he said.

The partnership between JoyNews and NADMO aims to rally nationwide support for families who have lost homes, belongings and livelihoods following the heavy rains that triggered widespread flooding across parts of Accra and other areas.

Revised version:

Individuals, corporate bodies and businesses who wish to support the relief effort can make cash donations to the Multimedia Foundation through the following bank account:

Bank: UBA Ghana

UBA Ghana Branch: Tema Industrial Area

Tema Industrial Area Account Name: Multimedia Foundation

Multimedia Foundation Account Number: 02514278803503

Every contribution, regardless of the amount, will go a long way in supporting victims affected by the recent floods.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.