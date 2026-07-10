Fallen tree blocks 37 Hospital road as NADMO responds to affected vehicles

A large tree has fallen onto several vehicles along the 37 Hospital stretch towards Kawukudi in Accra, causing an obstruction on the busy road.

The tree reportedly uprooted and landed on vehicles, affecting movement along the stretch and creating challenges for motorists.

Officials from the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) are currently at the scene clearing fallen branches from the affected vehicles and assisting with traffic management.

The officers are also directing motorists to ensure safe movement while efforts continue to remove the obstruction.

The incident comes amid increased public attention on safety concerns during the rainy season, as heavy rains and strong winds continue to pose risks to trees, roads and infrastructure in parts of the country.

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