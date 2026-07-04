NADMO to begin relief distribution to flood victims today

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) will begin the distribution of relief items to victims of recent flooding from Saturday, July 4, as the government intensifies efforts to support displaced families and affected communities across the country.

The announcement was made by the Minister of State in charge of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, during an update at the Jubilee House on Friday, July 3.

He said the intervention forms part of ongoing government response measures to the floods that have claimed lives, displaced residents and destroyed property, particularly in the Greater Accra Region.

According to him, emergency relief supplies have already been delivered to some of the worst-affected communities, with additional distributions expected to reach other impacted areas in the coming days.

He noted that the government remains committed to ensuring that all victims receive the necessary support as recovery efforts continue.

Mr Kwakye Ofosu appealed to the public to cooperate with emergency response agencies and adhere to safety directives as operations proceed.

“As we navigate the aftermath of this disaster, we urge all citizens to remain vigilant, adhere to safety warnings and report emergencies,” he said.

He further reaffirmed government’s commitment to restoring affected communities and supporting victims to rebuild their lives.

“Your government, the Mahama government, will not rest until every displaced family is housed, every district is restored, and our communities are rebuilt to be stronger and more resilient against future anomalies,” he stated.

Heavy rains in recent days have triggered widespread flooding in parts of the Greater Accra Region, leaving fatalities, displacement and extensive property damage, with emergency teams continuing rescue and relief operations.

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