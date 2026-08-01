CRS holds forum on sustainable sand mining on White Volta River

A two-day multi-stakeholder forum on Sustainable Sand Mining has been held in Tamale to deliberate on the effects of unsustainable sand mining and other human activities on the White Volta River.

It was also to come out with practical measures to protect the intake source of water for abstraction by Ghana Water Limited at Nawuni in the Kumbungu District of the Northern Region while sustaining the livelihoods of communities engaged in economic activities along the river in the area.

The forum, organised by Catholic Relief Services (CRS), an international NGO, was on the theme: “Protecting the White Volta River for Water Security and Sustainable Livelihoods.”

Participants included representatives of the Northern Regional Coordinating Council, Minerals Commission, Environmental Protection Authority, Ghana Water Limited, National Disaster Management Organisation, the Tolon, Kumbungu and Savelugu Assemblies, traditional authorities, tipper truck operators, sand miners and farmers.

Dr Francis Gumah, the Head of Operations at CRS, speaking at the forum, said an assessment conducted by CRS with key stakeholders identified a steady decline in the quality and quantity of water supplied to the Greater Tamale Area despite its rapid urban growth.

He said a root cause assessment traced the problem to illegal sand mining around the Nawuni catchment in the Kumbungu District, unsustainable farming practices along the riverbanks and widespread deforestation within the catchment area.

He said the findings informed the implementation of the Sustainable Sand Mining Project, through which CRS had worked with stakeholders to identify and demarcate buffer zones to prevent farming activities close to the river at Nawuni and reduce the cost of treating water for urban consumption.

He said CRS had also introduced alternative livelihood opportunities for communities living close to the river at Nawuni to reduce their dependence on farming along the riverbanks.

Dr Gumah said although the project was still in its early stages, it was already generating useful lessons that would help improve interventions aimed at sustaining safe drinking water for residents of the Greater Tamale Area.

Touching on illegal sand mining, said the large number of trucks operating within the riverbed and the increasing cost of water treatment provided clear indications of the severity of the problem.

Mr Alhassan Fusieni, the Savelugu Municipal Chief Executive said the Assembly had engaged sand miners, tipper truck operators, fishermen and other interest groups through the Municipal Security Committee to promote sustainable mining practices and minimise conflicts amongst resource users.

He said the Assembly intended to review and strengthen its by-laws and ensure effective enforcement while continuing public education to encourage compliance rather than relying solely on punitive measures.

He emphasised that “We are not saying they should stop mining. We are saying they should mine in a manner that is sustainable and does not destroy the White Volta River.”

Mr Sulemana Hassan, a staff of Ghana Water Limited in-charge of Water Quality in the Northern Region said illegal sand mining was adversely affecting water production in the Greater Tamale Area.

He explained that the destruction of vegetation around the catchment increased soil erosion and sedimentation, leading to high turbidity levels in the river.

He said the situation resulted in frequent breakdown of water abstraction pumps, increased chemical and energy costs during water treatment, and reduced volumes of treated water available for distribution.

He added that in highly turbid conditions, as much as 25 per cent of abstracted water could be lost during treatment compared to between five and 10% under normal conditions.

Mr Hassan said Ghana Water Limited would continue to provide technical expertise and support to regulatory institutions to help protect the river, which is the company’s only source of raw water for supplying the Greater Tamale Area.

Mr Eric Ofori Atta, the Principal Development Planning Officer, Northern Regional Coordinating Council, emphasised the need for sustainable management of water resources to secure the future of the Greater Tamale Area.

Mr Abdullah Mohammed Sugri, Secretary, Tipper Truck Association said transport operators fully supported efforts to promote sustainable sand mining.

He explained that tipper truck operators transported sand purchased from miners and had been actively involved in discussions on the development of regulatory measures since February, this year.

Mr Sugri said the proposed by-laws were not intended to stop sand mining but to regulate the activity to protect the river while preserving the livelihoods of those in the industry.

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