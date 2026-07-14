Modern security challenges demand coordinated national response – NADMO

Audio By Carbonatix
Major Dr Joseph Bikanyi Kuyon (Rtd), Director-General, National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), has called for stronger inter-agency collaboration to address Ghana’s evolving defence and security challenges.
He said increasingly complex security threats required coordinated responses involving the military, Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), the civil service and other stakeholders.
Maj. Dr Kuyon made the call at the opening of the 2026 Defence Management Course (DMC) at the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College (GAFCSC) in Accra.
He said contemporary security threats increasingly transcended institutional, political and national boundaries, making collaboration essential to effective defence management.
“Leadership and inter-agency collaboration are crucial in defence management issues,” he said.
Maj. Dr Kuyon urged participants to strengthen their understanding of the complementary roles of MDAs and other institutions in safeguarding Ghana’s national security and contributing to peace and security in West Africa.
He said effective defence management required a multisectoral approach involving collaboration between public and private sector institutions.
Maj. Dr Kuyon said the course would equip military officers and civilian officials with a broader understanding of defence policy within the wider framework of national and regional security.
He said participants would gain practical knowledge in policy implementation, institutional coordination and the political direction of defence management.
“Today, defence and security issues belong to the entire society because every individual wants to live and develop in peaceful, secure and stable conditions,” he said.
Maj. Dr Kuyon encouraged participants to approach the two-week programme with open minds, embrace diverse perspectives and develop practical solutions through informed discussion and empirical analysis.
He expressed confidence that the knowledge acquired and professional networks established during the course would strengthen participants’ contributions to defence and security management in their respective institutions and across Africa.
The Defence Management Course is one of the specialised professional programmes of the GAFCSC aimed at strengthening strategic leadership and enhancing cooperation between the military and civilian institutions responsible for national security.
The programme brings together senior military officers and officials from Ministries, Departments and Agencies and other security institutions to deepen their understanding of defence policy, governance and inter-agency coordination in responding to emerging security challenges.
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