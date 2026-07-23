National

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II commends IGP Yohuno, special operations team for boosting security

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  23 July 2026 9:48am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has commended Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Christian Tetteh Yohuno, the Ashanti Regional Police Command and the IGP's Special Operations Team (SOT) for what he described as their commitment to fighting crime and improving security across the country.

The commendation came during a courtesy call by the Ashanti Regional Police Commander, Commissioner of Police (COP) Arthur Osei Akoto, and the Director of the IGP's Special Operations Team, Superintendent Augustine Dawson-Ahmoah, together with his deputies and members of the team, at the Manhyia Palace on Wednesday, July 22, 2026.

During the meeting, COP Arthur Osei Akoto formally introduced the Special Operations Team to the Asantehene and explained that the unit was established by the Inspector-General of Police to strengthen intelligence-led policing, intensify targeted operations against crime and enhance public safety.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II observed that the team's sustained intelligence-led operations have contributed to improved security in the Ashanti Region.

According to him, the operations have helped reduce incidents of drug trafficking, robbery, human trafficking and other criminal activities.

He encouraged the officers to remain disciplined, professional and committed to their duties, describing policing as a noble profession that requires dedication, sacrifice and integrity.

The Asantehene also urged the officers to prioritise their personal safety while carrying out their lawful responsibilities.

Responding on behalf of the team, Superintendent Augustine Dawson-Ahmoah thanked Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for his encouragement and support.

He reaffirmed the Special Operations Team's commitment to sustaining intelligence-led operations aimed at protecting lives and property while supporting the Ghana Police Service's mandate of maintaining peace, law and order across the country.

OTUMFUO OSEI TUTU II COMMENDS IGP MR CHRISTIAN TETTEH YOHUNO, ASHANTI REGIONAL POLICE COMMAND AND (IGP's) SPECIAL OPERATIONS TEAM FOR STRENGTHENING SECURITYDownload

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group