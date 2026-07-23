Otumfuo Osei Tutu II commends IGP Yohuno, special operations team for boosting security

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has commended Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Christian Tetteh Yohuno, the Ashanti Regional Police Command and the IGP's Special Operations Team (SOT) for what he described as their commitment to fighting crime and improving security across the country.

The commendation came during a courtesy call by the Ashanti Regional Police Commander, Commissioner of Police (COP) Arthur Osei Akoto, and the Director of the IGP's Special Operations Team, Superintendent Augustine Dawson-Ahmoah, together with his deputies and members of the team, at the Manhyia Palace on Wednesday, July 22, 2026.

During the meeting, COP Arthur Osei Akoto formally introduced the Special Operations Team to the Asantehene and explained that the unit was established by the Inspector-General of Police to strengthen intelligence-led policing, intensify targeted operations against crime and enhance public safety.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II observed that the team's sustained intelligence-led operations have contributed to improved security in the Ashanti Region.

According to him, the operations have helped reduce incidents of drug trafficking, robbery, human trafficking and other criminal activities.

He encouraged the officers to remain disciplined, professional and committed to their duties, describing policing as a noble profession that requires dedication, sacrifice and integrity.

The Asantehene also urged the officers to prioritise their personal safety while carrying out their lawful responsibilities.

Responding on behalf of the team, Superintendent Augustine Dawson-Ahmoah thanked Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for his encouragement and support.

He reaffirmed the Special Operations Team's commitment to sustaining intelligence-led operations aimed at protecting lives and property while supporting the Ghana Police Service's mandate of maintaining peace, law and order across the country.

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