CPP mourns Ya-Na Abukari II, calls for heightened security ahead of Dagbon funeral

The Convention People's Party (CPP) has expressed deep sorrow over the death of the Overlord of Dagbon, Ya-Na Abukari II, while calling on national security agencies to heighten vigilance before, during and after the late King's funeral to preserve peace in the area.

In a statement, the party said it was mourning with the people of Dagbon and described the late Ya-Na as a revered traditional leader whose reign contributed significantly to peace and unity within the kingdom.

The CPP noted that its relationship with the people of Dagbon dates back to the 1950s, recalling the role of the Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah-led government in resolving a long-standing chieftaincy dispute after the Opoku-Afari Commission was established to investigate succession issues.

According to the party, Ya-Na Abukari II will be remembered as a leader who worked to unite the Abudu and Andani royal gates.

"Ya-Na Abukari II is not only revered and respected by the Convention People's Party but is also seen as the great 'Skin' who brought peace to Dagbon by uniting the Abudus and the Andanis," the statement said.

The CPP also appealed to security agencies to remain alert, citing the historical tensions that have sometimes accompanied the passing of Dagbon overlords.

"Knowing the long-standing rivalry that arises anytime a great 'Lion' passes on, the CPP is calling on all the national security agencies to remain vigilant and alert to ensure that they maintain peace in Dagbon," the party stated.

It further urged the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) not to interfere in Dagbon's succession process.

"The traditions of Dagbon are very ancient and have already established particularly when it comes to succession and we politicians must all allow due process to ensure fairness, justice and peace," the statement added.

As part of its mourning, the CPP announced that all party flags would fly at half-mast in honour of the late Ya-Na.

The party concluded by praying for the peaceful repose of the late traditional ruler and expressed solidarity with the people of Dagbon during the mourning period.

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