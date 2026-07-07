CPP offers youth volunteers to support government’s flood prevention efforts

The Convention People's Party (CPP) has pledged to deploy members of its youth wing to support government efforts to prevent further flooding, while proposing the formation of a bipartisan committee to coordinate relief for victims of the recent floods in Accra.

In a statement signed by the party's National Communications Director, Comrade Osei Kofi Acquah, the CPP expressed sympathy to residents affected by the recent flooding and called for urgent measures to reduce the risk of another disaster.

The party said it was concerned about the large volumes of uncollected waste, garbage and sand that continue to clog gutters and drainage channels in many communities.

It noted that with Ghana still in the peak rainy season, immediate action was needed to prevent a repeat of the recent flooding.

"The CPP is willing to lend a helping hand to support the victims of the disaster," the statement said.

As part of its proposals, the party called for the establishment of a bipartisan committee comprising representatives of the CPP, National Democratic Congress (NDC) and New Patriotic Party (NPP) in affected communities.

According to the CPP, the committee would help coordinate the distribution of relief items, financial assistance and other support to flood victims in a transparent and non-partisan manner.

"We are proposing this with the hope of depoliticising the unfortunate situation that has befallen our people," the statement noted.

The party also offered to make members of its youth wing available to assist government with dredging drains, excavating silt and removing waste from streets and drainage systems.

It argued that such collaboration could help reduce the risk of further flooding during the remaining rainy months.

The CPP further described the destruction of homes, businesses and public infrastructure caused by the floods as avoidable, warning that the disaster could have significant economic consequences if preventive measures are not implemented promptly.

The party also appealed to Ghanaians to volunteer in community clean-up activities and help remove waste and other obstructions from drains to improve the flow of water during heavy rains.

"We are involved in building our motherland," the statement concluded.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.