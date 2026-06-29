CPP calls for emergency naval deployment as Accra floods worsen, urges urgent safety measures

The Convention People’s Party (CPP) has expressed concern over the severe flooding that has hit Accra following heavy rainfall on Monday, June 29, 2026, describing the situation as a “self-inflicted disaster” linked to poor environmental management.

In a statement issued by its National Communications Director, Osei Kofi Acquah, the party said the widespread destruction could have been avoided, blaming ongoing encroachment on waterways and poor waste disposal practices.

The CPP said indiscriminate construction on water bodies and the dumping of refuse into drainage systems had long been ignored by authorities, contributing to the current crisis.

“This disaster is SELF-INFLICTED since it was avoidable and preventable,” the statement said, adding that the situation has resulted in loss of lives and significant property damage.

The party warned that the situation could worsen as rainfall is expected to continue, urging the government to respond with urgent and coordinated emergency measures.

It called for the deployment of the Ghana Navy (Ghana Navy), including available speedboats and water rescue units, to assist in evacuating stranded residents in flooded communities.

The CPP also urged the Ministry of Energy to direct the immediate shutdown of electricity in flood-affected areas where water levels have reached power installations, warning of potential electrocution risks.

“This regrettable situation must be addressed with all hands on deck, especially by the security agencies and experts,” the statement added.

The party further appealed to residents to avoid flood-prone areas and remain calm while emergency services respond to distress calls.

It encouraged the public to contact emergency lines including 191 for police assistance, 192 for fire emergencies, 193 for ambulance services, and National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) hotlines.

The CPP said it stands in solidarity with affected communities and pledged continued support as the country responds to the flooding emergency.

The latest flooding has disrupted transport, businesses and public services across Accra, with emergency agencies continuing rescue and relief operations in severely affected areas.

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