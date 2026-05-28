Flood prevention is a shared responsibility—Linda Ocloo

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Linda Obenewaa Ocloo, has emphasised that flood prevention is a shared responsibility and not the government’s burden alone, urging residents to support ongoing efforts to curb flooding across the region through strict adherence to environmental and safety regulations, particularly during the rainy season.

Speaking at a press conference on May 28, the minister said collective discipline and public cooperation were essential in addressing the recurring flooding situation in the capital, particularly during the rainy season.

“Flood prevention is not the responsibility of government alone. It requires collective discipline and active participation from all residents of the region," she stated.

Mrs. Ocloo urged residents to desist from indiscriminate disposal of waste into drains and waterways, warning that such practices continue to contribute significantly to flooding in many communities.

“I therefore wish to strongly urge the public to desist from dumping refuse into drains and waterways, avoid building on watercourses, and strictly comply with safety advisories issued by the authorities,” she said.

The minister also advised residents living in flood-prone communities to remain vigilant and take precautionary measures during periods of heavy rainfall.

“Residents living in flood-prone areas are also advised to remain alert and relocate temporarily where necessary during periods of heavy rainfall,” she noted.

She further cautioned motorists and pedestrians against attempting to move through flooded roads and drains, recalling the dangers associated with such actions.

“Motorists and pedestrians must avoid driving or walking through flooded roads and drains, as many lives have been lost in similar circumstances in the past,” she warned.

As part of efforts to reduce the impact of flooding, Mrs. Ocloo has directed all Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) within the region to intensify sanitation activities, particularly after rainfall.

“I task all my MMDCEs to deploy their sanitation task force to clear all debris after each rainfall so that we do not have choked gutters, which will result in subsequent flooding,” she stated.

The Regional Minister also disclosed that the Weija Dam had been opened following heavy rainfall and rising water levels, a situation she said had affected nearby communities and infrastructure.

“I wish to state that the Weija Dam has been opened, and the situation has had a significant effect on surrounding communities and infrastructure within the enclave,” she said.

According to her, the controlled spillage from the dam was necessary to prevent possible structural damage and safeguard lives.

“The controlled release of excess water becomes necessary due to heavy rainfall and rising waterfalls in the dam to prevent structural damage and ensure public safety,” she explained.

Mrs. Ocloo revealed that the Regional Security Council (REGSEC) would, after the press conference, undertake an inspection exercise in affected areas to assess the extent of destruction and facilitate the evacuation of affected persons where necessary.

She assured residents that the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council remained committed to collaborating with relevant stakeholders to protect lives and property throughout the rainy season, adding that the authorities would continue to closely monitor the situation and implement all necessary interventions to ensure the safety and well-being of residents.



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