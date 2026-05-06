Miracles Aboagye urges Linda Ocloo to step down over controversial Northern posting comment

Audio By Carbonatix
Dennis Miracles Aboagye, aide to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has called on the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Linda Ocloo, to consider resigning over what he describes as repeated controversial public remarks.
His comments follow recent backlash against the Minister over a statement suggesting that postings to northern Ghana could be perceived as a form of punishment. The Minister subsequently issued an apology, describing her remarks—captured in a widely circulated video—as a “genuine slip in communication” that did not reflect her personal views or official government policy on public service postings.
Speaking on Channel One TV on Wednesday, May 6, Mr Aboagye said while the Minister may have made contributions in office, it may be appropriate for her to “give way for others” who can better project a more unifying image in public communication.
He further argued that public office demands high levels of discipline in communication, cautioning against what he described as excessive media exposure and unguarded statements.
“…But if you choose to go the path on which she is doing, where she’s camera happy, she always wants to be in front of the camera, and she’s always making very loose talks all the time, it is not helpful,” he added.
Mr Aboagye also stressed that in instances where public statements generate backlash, an apology alone is insufficient. According to him, leadership in public service must demonstrate deeper accountability beyond expressions of regret.
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