Greater Accra Minister apologises over Northern posting remarks

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Linda Ocloo, has apologised over comments in a widely circulated video in which she suggested that postings to the northern part of Ghana could be seen as a form of punishment.

In a statement, she said the remarks were a genuine slip of the tongue and did not reflect her considered views or the established policies and procedures governing staff postings within the Public Service.

She explained that she was responding to a media question about concerns that some technocrats, who are alleged to have issued development permits without due process, are sometimes posted to nearby districts, allowing such practices to continue.

According to her, she referred to instances where some individuals had been posted to areas far from their usual places of residence.

She said her choice of words regrettably created the unintended impression that such postings were punitive.

“I sincerely acknowledge the concerns that this has generated and offer my unreserved apology to all Ghanaians, especially my brothers and sisters in the Northern Regions, for any misunderstanding, offence, or discomfort caused,” she said.

Linda Ocloo said she holds the highest regard for due process, equity and professionalism.

She also reaffirmed her commitment to ensuring that all administrative decisions, including staff postings and transfers, are carried out strictly in accordance with laid-down rules and regulations, and without prejudice.

“I deeply value the trust reposed in me and remain dedicated to serving the people of the Greater Accra Region with integrity, fairness, and accountability,” she added.

She urged the public to treat the matter as clarified.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.