“Northern Ghana not a punishment ground” — Bernard Mornah demands Ocloo’s resignation over posting remarks

Leaders from the five northern regions are demanding the resignation or dismissal of Greater Accra Regional Minister Linda Ocloo, following her controversial comments suggesting that postings to northern Ghana could be used as a form of punishment.

The demand was made in a statement issued on May 6, 2026, by Bernard Mornah, speaking on behalf of the Northern, North East, Savannah, Upper East and Upper West regions. The group described the minister’s remarks as “a reckless affront to the dignity of an entire people.”

“Northern Ghana is not – and will never be – a penal destination for administrative discipline,” the statement said. “It is a vital and indispensable part of our republic, rich in history, culture, intellect, and contribution.”

The controversy stems from comments made by Ocloo during a demolition exercise at the Sakumono Ramsar Site on May 5, 2026, where she warned that officials who issue permits for illegal structures would face sanctions.

“If you issue a permit to an illegal structure, knowing very well that the place is illegal, you will also face the law… some of them have been transferred to the north, just to serve as a kind of punishment for them,” she said.

The statement quickly triggered public backlash after the video circulated widely on social media, with critics accusing the minister of denigrating northern Ghana.

Hours later, Ocloo issued an apology, describing her remarks as a “genuine slip in communication” and insisting they did not reflect government policy or official posting practices.

“I wish to state, without reservation, that the comments captured in the video were a genuine slip in communication… I offer my unreserved apology to all Ghanaians, especially my brothers and sisters in the Northern Regions,” she said.

But Bernard Mornah,, who is leading these leaders, says the apology is not enough.

In their statement, they argued that the minister’s explanation does not address the seriousness of the comment and called for accountability.

They also pointed to what they described as an irony in the situation, referencing the political legacy of former President John Dramani Mahama, whom they say has strong ties to northern Ghana.

“For a beneficiary of such leadership to publicly demean the region is not only ironic, but also reflects poor judgment,” the statement added.

The group is demanding three key actions: a formal visit by the minister to engage traditional leaders, her resignation or dismissal, and a renewed government commitment to national unity and equal respect for all regions.

The controversy has also drawn mixed political reactions. NDC communicator Hamza Suhuyini described the remarks as “distasteful and unfortunate,” while NPP figure Dennis Miracles Aboagye said an apology alone is insufficient and called for her to step aside.

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