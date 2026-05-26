Deloitte Ghana empowers over 4,500 SHS students through annual ‘Volunteer Day’ programme 

As part of Deloitte’s annual ‘Volunteer Day’ initiative celebrated across its offices on the African continent, Deloitte Ghana on 19th May 2026 embarked on a large-scale student engagement programme, aimed at empowering young people through mentorship, financial literacy, and personal development.

The initiative, which took place simultaneously at Achimota School, Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School (PRESEC), and Accra Girls’ Senior High School, brought together its professionals and thousands of students in meaningful conversations focused on growth, leadership, and future readiness.

In total, the outreach impacted approximately 4,500 students across the three schools.

The day commenced with opening ceremonies at each school, where representatives from Deloitte Ghana interacted with students on the importance of mentorship, continuous learning, and skill development in shaping successful futures. Speakers highlighted how guidance, discipline, and intentional personal growth can help young people unlock opportunities and navigate an increasingly competitive world.

Breakout Sessions & Classroom Engagements

During breakout sessions and classroom engagements, Deloitte volunteers held interactive discussions with students on a wide range of topics including financial literacy, self-confidence, career development, and responsible decision-making.

Students were encouraged to develop practical skills beyond traditional classroom education and to take advantage of technology and digital learning platforms to expand their knowledge and capabilities.

A key focus of the conversations centered on the importance of cultivating positive financial habits early in life. Volunteers advised students to develop a culture of saving, make informed financial choices, and avoid the temptation of fraudulent “get-rich-quick” schemes that continue to entice many young people today.

The sessions also emphasised personal development and confidence-building, with students being encouraged to believe in their abilities, pursue excellence, and embrace lifelong learning. Deloitte Ghana professionals shared practical experiences and insights from their own career journeys to inspire students to dream bigger and remain focused on their aspirations.

Making an Impact that Matters

Speaking on the initiative, Abena Biney, the Chief Sustainability Officer of Deloitte West Africa, reiterated Deloitte’s commitment to contributing meaningfully to communities through education, mentorship, and youth empowerment.

“At Deloitte, we recognise the importance of contributing beyond our core services to benefit the wider business community. Therefore, our Executive Committee introduced a Volunteer Policy allowing employees to spend up to 40 hours each year on worthy causes. This also reflects our commitment to redefining corporate volunteerism in Africa”.

“This year, our teams across Africa will work together on projects centred around sustainability, skills-based volunteering, and knowledge sharing. By collaborating on these initiatives, we aim not only to create lasting impact within our communities, but also to empower the lives of 14 million Africans by 2030”, she added.

Mrs. Biney urged the students to seize this golden opportunity to learn, ask questions, and engage with the professionals who are here to support you. “To my colleagues, let us transform this Volunteer Day into a driving force for growth and a significant stride towards a brighter future for everyone”.

The Volunteer Day programme reflects Deloitte’s broader purpose of making an impact that matters by investing in the next generation of leaders. Through initiatives such as these, Deloitte continues to strengthen its role not only as a leading professional services firm but also as a socially responsible organization dedicated to empowering young people and supporting sustainable community development across Ghana.

Deloitte Volunteer Day returns in May 2027.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.