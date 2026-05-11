HR Business Partners play critical roles in aligning business strategy with human strategy – Deloitte HR Head

The Head of People and Purpose at Deloitte Ghana, Kweku Owusu Opoku, has called for stronger strategic roles for HR Business Partners (HRBP), saying they play critical roles in aligning business strategy with people strategy to drive organisational success.

Speaking as a panelist at a programme organised by HR Certification Center, Mr. Opoku underscored the need for business leaders and C-suite executives to fully appreciate the strategic importance of HRBPs play in aligning business strategy with people strategy to drive organisational success.

According to him, the HRBP function has evolved beyond traditional HR administration and now serves as a key driver of business performance and organisational growth.

“HR Business Partners should not be based on merely aesthetics or nomenclature, but must reflect the true expectations, responsibilities and strategic demands associated with being a genuine business partner within an organisation”, said Mr. Opoku.

He encouraged HR professionals to take advantage of the certification programmes, stressing that it would significantly enhance their value proposition within the respective organisations.

He advised HRBPs to develop a deep understanding of their organisations core processes and operations, remain curious and committed to continuous learning and demonstrate boldness in decision-making and leadership.

Most importantly, he reminded HR professionals to remain humane in their approach to people management, emphasising empathy, authenticity and meaningful workplace relationships as essential qualities of impactful HR leadership.

The theme for the panel conversation was “The Strategic Shift: Repositioning HR as a Business Partner for Organisational Impact”.

The other panel members were Festus Badu, Human Resource Business Partner at Huawei Technologies and Ephram Nii Agyiri Barnor, a human resource professional.

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