Economy

HR Business Partners play critical roles in aligning business strategy with human strategy – Deloitte HR Head

Source: Joy Business  
  11 May 2026 10:24am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Head of People and Purpose at Deloitte Ghana, Kweku Owusu Opoku, has called for stronger strategic roles for HR Business Partners (HRBP), saying they play critical roles in aligning business strategy with people strategy to drive organisational success.

Speaking as a panelist at a programme organised by HR Certification Center, Mr. Opoku underscored the need for business leaders and C-suite executives to fully appreciate the strategic importance of HRBPs play in aligning business strategy with people strategy to drive organisational success.

According to him, the HRBP function has evolved beyond traditional HR administration and now serves as a key driver of business performance and organisational growth.

“HR Business Partners should not be based on merely aesthetics or nomenclature, but must reflect the true expectations, responsibilities and strategic demands associated with being a genuine business partner within an organisation”, said Mr. Opoku.

He encouraged HR professionals to take advantage of the certification programmes, stressing that it would significantly enhance their value proposition within the respective organisations.

He advised HRBPs to develop a deep understanding of their organisations core processes and operations, remain curious and committed to continuous learning and demonstrate boldness in decision-making and leadership.

Most importantly, he reminded HR professionals to remain humane in their approach to people management, emphasising empathy, authenticity and meaningful workplace relationships as essential qualities of impactful HR leadership.

The theme for the panel conversation was “The Strategic Shift: Repositioning HR as a Business Partner for Organisational Impact”.

The other panel members were Festus Badu, Human Resource Business Partner at Huawei Technologies and Ephram Nii Agyiri Barnor, a human resource professional.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group