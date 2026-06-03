‘Dr Likee’ partners NGOs to clear hospital bills of needy persons at KATH

Ghanaian actor and content creator Dr Likee, known off-screen as Ebenezer Akwasi Antwi, has settled hospital bills for some needy patients at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).

The gesture comes days after his return from a sold-out comedy show in London.

The comic actor partnered with the N.B. Sika Foundation, founded by Rosemond Nuamah-Mensah, known as Nana Sika Bimpomaa, and Hubert Kyei-Mensah, known as Overmars, to relieve needy persons of their plight.

A cheque of GH¢76,026 was presented to hospital management to defray outstanding bills for patients unable to pay for services rendered.

Beneficiaries included new mothers who were unable to pay their bills.

Aside from the payment, the team donated diapers, baby formula, and detergents to support the mothers and their newborns.

Hospital management received the donation and said it would ease the financial burden on vulnerable families.

Dr Likee’s gesture adds to a series of charitable activities he and his associates have carried out nationwide, often targeting health and education needs.

Dr Likee’s career

Dr Likee, also called Ras Nene, has built a strong following through skits and films that blend Akan-language comedy with commentary on social issues.

His YouTube channel and Akabenezer Productions have made him one of Ghana’s most-watched online creators, with multiple films and collaborations to his credit.

His recent London show, held in May 2026, drew a packed audience of Ghanaians and other Africans in the diaspora.

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