Audio By Carbonatix
Ghanaian actor and content creator Dr Likee, known off-screen as Ebenezer Akwasi Antwi, has settled hospital bills for some needy patients at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).
The gesture comes days after his return from a sold-out comedy show in London.
The comic actor partnered with the N.B. Sika Foundation, founded by Rosemond Nuamah-Mensah, known as Nana Sika Bimpomaa, and Hubert Kyei-Mensah, known as Overmars, to relieve needy persons of their plight.
A cheque of GH¢76,026 was presented to hospital management to defray outstanding bills for patients unable to pay for services rendered.
Beneficiaries included new mothers who were unable to pay their bills.
Aside from the payment, the team donated diapers, baby formula, and detergents to support the mothers and their newborns.
Hospital management received the donation and said it would ease the financial burden on vulnerable families.
Dr Likee’s gesture adds to a series of charitable activities he and his associates have carried out nationwide, often targeting health and education needs.
Dr Likee’s career
Dr Likee, also called Ras Nene, has built a strong following through skits and films that blend Akan-language comedy with commentary on social issues.
His YouTube channel and Akabenezer Productions have made him one of Ghana’s most-watched online creators, with multiple films and collaborations to his credit.
His recent London show, held in May 2026, drew a packed audience of Ghanaians and other Africans in the diaspora.
Latest Stories
-
‘Dr Likee’ partners NGOs to clear hospital bills of needy persons at KATH
21 minutes
-
High visa fees could undermine Ghana’s e-Visa gains – Tourism analyst
31 minutes
-
Supreme Court dismisses IMANI Africa suit challenging President’s power to remove security chiefs
32 minutes
-
Sovereignty is not measured by speeches but by jobs, healthcare and stable utilities — Chief of Staff
33 minutes
-
Ghana signs $1.5bn AgriConnect Compact to create 2.6m jobs
36 minutes
-
Binance appoints Sammy Mutua as General Manager for Africa
37 minutes
-
AMA schedules June 6 National Sanitation Day exercise to tackle flooding and improve cleanliness
50 minutes
-
Ivory Coast or Ghana: who really has the best performing economy?
1 hour
-
2nd Deputy BoG Governor urges businesses to avoid speculation and support Cedi stability
1 hour
-
AMA sympathises with June 3 disaster victims, says steps taken to prevent recurrence
1 hour
-
Ban on plastic materials will be difficult to enforce – EPA
1 hour
-
Wontumi trial: Court sets July 3 for judgment
2 hours
-
“We expect respect for our sovereignty” — Bagbin rejects foreign pressure on African values
2 hours
-
Richard Jakpa calls for urgent irrigation investment in Upper West, warns against youth unemployment
2 hours
-
Two people shot dead amid Kenya protests against US Ebola quarantine centre plan
2 hours