Two people shot dead amid Kenya protests against US Ebola quarantine centre plan

Two people have been shot dead in the central Kenyan town of Nanyuki amid protests against US plans to establish an Ebola isolation centre at a military base nearby, the BBC has learnt.

One of the victims was shot in an area close to the Laikipia Airbase, where a demonstration was taking place. He died after being brought to the town's hospital by friends.

The other victim was already dead when he was taken to the hospital by soldiers.

The circumstances of their deaths are not clear, and officials have not commented on the matter. A police spokesman told the Reuters news agency he was not aware of any deaths.

On Monday, hundreds of demonstrators marched through the streets of the town, which is about 140km (87 miles) north of the capital, Nairobi, blocking roads and burning tyres, with police firing tear gas to disperse them.

One of those killed has been identified by his family as Charles Mang'aro Mwangi. They say the 27-year-old was not involved in the protests and was going about his daily life when he was shot.

"He was not part of the protests... he was just on the road, minding his own business when he was shot",Joyce Wangari, Charles Mang'aro Mwangi's mother said,

"He was going to see a friend briefly" at around 18:00 (16:00 GMT) after returning from work, his mother said.

"He was not part of the protests. He did not carry stones and was not throwing anything at the police. He was just on the road, minding his own business, when he was shot," she said.

Mwangi's family say they have not received any communication from the police regarding the circumstances of his death.

The BBC has been unable to confirm the circumstances in which the second man died. Both bodies, which are in the hospital morgue, appear to have gunshot wounds - one in the chest and the other on the shoulder.

The town was calm on Tuesday morning, and there was a heavy security presence on the streets.

The US plan to establish an Ebola treatment facility in Kenya has sparked public concern about cross-border infection risks.

The 50-bed isolation centre is to be staffed by US medics and is intended to treat US citizens affected by the current outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

A US official told the BBC that Kenya was selected due to "proximity, airports in the region having limited capability, and to ensure Americans can be treated in a timely manner".

The official said in a statement that the State Department was planning to transport Americans to the Kenyan facility "as needed, including by plane".

"At this moment in time, we are not aware of any Americans who are set to be transferred to the bio isolation facility," the statement added.

Kenya has not recorded any Ebola cases so far.

Last Friday, the High Court said the opening of the centre should be halted after a rights group opened a case alleging the facility posed "grave and imminent risks" to public health.

The US official told the BBC they were aware of the court case, in contact with Kenyan authorities and "optimistic we can resolve objections".

Speaking for the first time about the issue on Monday evening, President William Ruto defended the plan, saying that Kenya had "deployed every arsenal" to protect the country.

He told journalists that the US government had requested Kenyan support in dealing with the virus, which he had promptly accepted, describing it as a "mutual agreement".

"When President [Donald] Trump asked Kenya to support them by having a centre in Laikipia Airbase, I gave the ok because it was an agreement with friends who have walked with Kenya for 30, 40 years," he said.

He called on Kenyans not to politicise a matter "so serious" as Ebola, asking politicians to avoid "reckless" talk about it.

"We are a responsible government. We know what we are doing," he added.

The High Court on Tuesday extended the suspension, ordering the government to disclose the details of the proposed Ebola facility.

Military aircraft have been seen flying in and out of the airbase in what experts say is ongoing preparation despite the court order.

Kenya's doctors' union and government watchdogs have opposed the plan, saying it risks exposing local populations.

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