Deloitte Ghana concludes earth month with inspiring plant awards ceremony

Deloitte Ghana has successfully concluded its Earth Month celebrations with a vibrant and insightful Earth Month Awards Ceremony, highlighting a year-long journey of nurturing sustainability within the workplace.

The event, held on Wednesday, 29 April 2026, brought together staff across units to celebrate the growth and care invested in office plants distributed in April 2025 as part of the firm’s Earth Month initiative.

Opening the ceremony, the Chief Sustainability Officer of Deloitte West Africa, Abena Biney, reflected on the symbolic journey of the plants over the past year.

She drew a thoughtful parallel between the plants and people within the organisation, likening their initial state to “associates” and “national service personnel”.

“Through consistent care, nurturing, and attention—much like professional development—some plants had flourished remarkably, while others continue to grow and evolve”, Mrs. Biney mentioned.

To ensure objectivity and credibility in the assessment process, the plants were evaluated by an independent florist, who audited and scored each entry based on health, growth, and overall care.

At the end of the assessment, two units emerged as winners:

Assurance Unit, with their plant “Blossom”

P&P Unit, with their plant “Evergreen Bloom”

In recognition of their efforts, both teams were awarded a Dracaena plant, known for its resilience, low maintenance, and calming qualities, along with a beautifully crafted art painting.

In her closing remarks, Mrs. Biney reiterated a familiar principle: “the reward for hard work is more work.”

She explained that presenting another plant to the winning teams was both a reward and a renewed responsibility to continue exemplifying care and consistency.

She further encouraged all staff to continue nurturing their “office companions,” not only as a contribution to a greener workspace but also as a reminder of the life lessons embedded in growth, patience, and responsibility.

The Earth Month initiative once again reinforced Deloitte Ghana’s commitment to sustainability, employee engagement, and creating meaningful experiences that connect personal growth with environmental stewardship.

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