Abigail Cudjoe of Deloitte sweeps top honours at CITG February 2026 graduation

Audio By Carbonatix
An Associate at Deloitte Ghana, Abigail Cudjoe, has been adjudged the Overall Best Student in the February 2026 graduating class of the Chartered Institute of Taxation Ghana (CITG).
Not only was she adjudged the Overall Best Student, but she also emerged as the Best Student in Advanced Taxation Practice and the Best Student in Tax Administration and Ethics.
In an interview, she expressed her excitement and gratitude to her family, friends and colleagues for their unwavering support.
“These awards mean nothing less than a dream come true for me. It is truly fulfilling, and I am very, very happy. I am grateful to God for how far He has brought me. I look forward to excelling and doing my best. As they say, the sky is just the starting point, so this is only the beginning”, she said.
Abigail, who has been with Deloitte for almost two years, is already breaking barriers and shattering ceilings.
Fierce and determined, Ms. Cudjoe outperformed 103 other candidates to attain this feat, underscoring the growing inclusion and success of women in traditionally male-dominated fields.
She expressed optimism about the future and her career development, with a focus on making meaningful contributions at Deloitte and beyond.
"I am open to learning from my superiors. I look forward to taking on more challenging roles and responsibilities as I climb higher up the corporate ladder. I am very positive about making an impact within my immediate environment at Deloitte while further developing my career both within the firm and beyond," she stated.
Abigail was not the only Deloitte professional in the graduating class. Mercy Osei, Zubeiru Suleman, Richard Darko and Paula Owusu, all from the Tax and Regulatory Department, graduated with flying colours, highlighting Deloitte's strong commitment to promoting professionalism, excellence and impactful contributions across various fields.
Latest Stories
-
Cynthia Morrison urges urgent relocation of girl allegedly defiled by father
5 minutes
-
Taxi destroyed in fire outbreak at Frimpongso
6 minutes
-
FBI reveals fresh details in Abu Trica, Arrangement and Lancaster’s alleged fraud cases
15 minutes
-
JoyNews Impact Makers honouree supports girls at St. Anna’s Family Home with menstrual hygiene outreach
16 minutes
-
Must Ghana continue to experience “light off” because of rainfall, storms and bushfires?
28 minutes
-
NIA begins mop-up registration for children in Volta and Oti regions
30 minutes
-
At least 49 migrants die of thirst after truck breakdown in Niger’s Sahara Desert
39 minutes
-
Court threatens to throw out Mamprobi Hospital baby theft case over delayed disclosures
40 minutes
-
Xi Jinping to meet Kim Jong Un in rare visit to North Korea
40 minutes
-
Patient’s allegedly relative assault nurse at Tema Community 22 Polyclinic
40 minutes
-
US actor James Handy stabbed to death, with girlfriend’s son arrested
41 minutes
-
Ex-wife of Dubai ruler’s nephew in custody, prosecutors say
41 minutes
-
Greater Accra Health Directorate condemns assault on midwife at Tema Community 22 Polyclinic
42 minutes
-
Abigail Cudjoe of Deloitte sweeps top honours at CITG February 2026 graduation
48 minutes
-
Dr Kwabena Donkor advocates state ownership model for local mining operations
50 minutes