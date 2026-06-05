Abigail Cudjoe of Deloitte sweeps top honours at CITG February 2026 graduation

An Associate at Deloitte Ghana, Abigail Cudjoe, has been adjudged the Overall Best Student in the February 2026 graduating class of the Chartered Institute of Taxation Ghana (CITG).

Not only was she adjudged the Overall Best Student, but she also emerged as the Best Student in Advanced Taxation Practice and the Best Student in Tax Administration and Ethics.

In an interview, she expressed her excitement and gratitude to her family, friends and colleagues for their unwavering support.

“These awards mean nothing less than a dream come true for me. It is truly fulfilling, and I am very, very happy. I am grateful to God for how far He has brought me. I look forward to excelling and doing my best. As they say, the sky is just the starting point, so this is only the beginning”, she said.

Abigail, who has been with Deloitte for almost two years, is already breaking barriers and shattering ceilings.

Fierce and determined, Ms. Cudjoe outperformed 103 other candidates to attain this feat, underscoring the growing inclusion and success of women in traditionally male-dominated fields.

She expressed optimism about the future and her career development, with a focus on making meaningful contributions at Deloitte and beyond.

"I am open to learning from my superiors. I look forward to taking on more challenging roles and responsibilities as I climb higher up the corporate ladder. I am very positive about making an impact within my immediate environment at Deloitte while further developing my career both within the firm and beyond," she stated.

Abigail was not the only Deloitte professional in the graduating class. Mercy Osei, Zubeiru Suleman, Richard Darko and Paula Owusu, all from the Tax and Regulatory Department, graduated with flying colours, highlighting Deloitte's strong commitment to promoting professionalism, excellence and impactful contributions across various fields.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.