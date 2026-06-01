Deloitte to host 2026 Banking Bootcamp to drive industry transformation

Dr. Kwabena Situ

Banking professionals across Ghana and beyond are set to converge this July for a transformative learning experience as Deloitte Ghana hosts the second edition of its flagship Banking Bootcamp.

The highly anticipated event will take place from 22nd to 24th July 2026 at the scenic Crown Forest, Bon Hotels in Gomoa, offering participants a unique blend of technical learning, industry insight, and experiential networking.

Organised under the theme “Embracing Change in the Banking Sector,” the bootcamp aims to equip participants with practical tools and forward-looking strategies to navigate an increasingly complex financial landscape.

Sr. Kwabena Situ, Partner, Assurance, said the Deloitte Banking Bootcamp is carefully designed as an intensive, interactive workshop that brings together industry professionals, emerging leaders, and regulatory experts.

According to him, the programme seeks to bridge the gap between theoretical banking knowledge and real-world applications across financial management, risk governance, regulatory compliance, and fraud prevention.

The expected participants will engage in a variety of structured sessions, including panel discussions, breakout classes, and expert-led presentations focused on the most pressing issues facing banks today. Of particular interest is a panel discussion examining the fallout from the 2025 audit cycle and evolving banking trends, providing valuable insights into the sector’s current trajectory.

Bootcamp Curriculum to Address Regulatory Needs

The bootcamp’s curriculum has been tailored to address critical operational and regulatory needs of banks with key breakout sessions covering the following:

Regulatory, risk, and forensic practices

Financial reporting and sustainability frameworks

Fraud risk management and compliance trends

In addition, participants will explore emerging areas such as the Impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on banking operations, with discussions centered on how financial institutions can leverage technology to drive efficiency and innovation.

The programme will also introduce participants to Climate Risk Assessment and Scenario Analysis, reflecting the growing importance of environmental risk management in banking. Attendees will gain practical insights into how these processes can be automated and integrated into existing risk frameworks.

Bootcamp to Serve as Platform for Networking

Beyond technical sessions, the bootcamp promises a dynamic environment for networking and collaboration. Participants will have the opportunity to interact with seasoned industry professionals and some representatives from the Bank of Ghana. There will be shared experiences and relationship building that extend beyond the workshop.

A range of engaging side attractions has been incorporated to enrich the overall experience. Activities such as a safari tour, horse riding, aerobics, indoor and outdoor games, movie nights, and a dinner and awards ceremony are expected to foster team bonding and relaxation after the intensive sessions.

Now in its second edition, the Deloitte Banking Bootcamp continues to position itself as one of the most comprehensive professional development platforms for banking professionals in Ghana.

The event is expected to attract institutions seeking to build capability across their teams.

“By combining rigorous technical content with practical learning and experiential engagement, the bootcamp underscores Deloitte’s commitment to supporting the transformation of the banking sector”, said Dr. Situ.

As banks navigate regulatory pressures, digital disruption, and evolving risk landscapes, initiatives such as this bootcamp are poised to play a critical role in shaping resilient, future-ready institutions.

Deloitte encouraged industry professionals to take advantage of this opportunity to strengthen their expertise, gain fresh perspectives, and actively contribute to the ongoing evolution of the financial services sector.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.