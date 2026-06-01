Ghana is accelerating investment in roads, railway, ports—Mahama tells UK investors

President John Dramani Mahama has assured international investors that Ghana is accelerating major investments in infrastructure as part of efforts to transform the economy and strengthen its position as a regional trade and investment hub.

Speaking at the Ghana-UK Investment Summit 2026 in London on Monday, June 1, he said infrastructure remains central to the country’s economic transformation agenda under a US$10 billion five-year Big Push Infrastructure Programme.

“Infrastructure remains central to our economic transformation agenda. Through the $10 billion five-year Big Push Infrastructure Programme, we’re accelerating investments in roads, railways, ports, housing, transport corridors, and aviation infrastructure,” he said.

He added that the government is modernising key transport corridors, including the Eastern and Western Corridors, as well as the Accra–Kumasi Expressway.

“We’re modernising key transport corridors, including the Eastern and Western Corridors and the now iconic Accra-Kumasi Expressway,” he said.

President Mahama further disclosed plans to expand airport infrastructure and establish a new national airline to improve connectivity and facilitate trade, tourism, and exports between Ghana and major international markets, including the United Kingdom.

“We’re expanding airport infrastructure and pursuing the establishment of a new national airline to improve connectivity and facilitate trade, tourism, and exports between Ghana and major international markets, including, of course, the United Kingdom,” he said.

He also noted that ports and logistics systems are being modernised to strengthen Ghana’s position as a preferred gateway for trade and investment into Africa.

“We’re also modernising our ports and logistics systems to strengthen Ghana’s position as the preferred trade and investment gateway to Africa,” he added.

On Ghana’s broader competitiveness, the president stressed that the country’s greatest advantage lies in its people rather than only its natural resources or location.

“Our greatest competitive advantage is our people. We’re a young, ambitious, entrepreneurial, English-speaking population operating within one of Africa’s most stable democratic systems,” he said.

He highlighted the strength of Ghana’s governance and legal system, saying, “Our legal system is predictable based on English common law. Our judiciary is independent. Power transitions are peaceful, and our institutions remain strong.”

He added that investor confidence depends on stability and governance, noting, “For investors, stability is important. Governance matters, and transparency matters.”

President Mahama said his administration is undertaking reforms to improve the business environment through digitisation and regulatory efficiency.

“My government understands this clearly, and that’s why we’re strengthening public sector reforms, digitising public services, improving regulatory efficiency, simplifying business registration processes, and enhancing investment protection,” he said.

President John Dramani Mahama also highlighted the recently passed Ghana Investment Promotion Authority Act, which he said is designed to improve the country’s investment climate by making it more open and competitive.

According to him, “the recently passed Ghana Investment Promotion Authority Act removes minimum capital requirements across many sectors. It strengthens investor protections and guarantees the repatriation of profits by reducing bureaucratic bottlenecks and creating a more responsive environment for businesses to thrive,” a move he said is aimed at enhancing investor confidence and attracting greater domestic and foreign investment.

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