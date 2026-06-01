‘Ghana is open for business’ — Mahama calls on UK investors to commit at London summit

President John Mahama has declared Ghana open for business and issued a direct call to British and international investors to move beyond dialogue and make concrete commitments, as he closed his address at the Ghana-UK Investment Summit.

"Ghana is open for business," the President said.

"We are open to partnerships that create jobs, transfer technology, develop skills, support industrialisation, expand exports, and deliver sustainable growth."

Mahama said his government was specifically seeking investors willing to build long-term partnerships rooted in mutual respect, transparency, and shared prosperity, not short-term transactional arrangements.

He told potential investors that several ministers and senior government officials were present at the summit and encouraged them to engage directly during sessions and networking engagements.

"This is a time for us to move from conversations to commitments. This is a time to invest in Ghana," he said.

The President framed the investment opportunity in terms that extended beyond Ghana's borders, urging investors to see the partnership as one capable of generating returns while simultaneously creating opportunities for millions of people across Ghana, the United Kingdom, and Africa.

The summit brought together Ghanaian government officials and British and international investors to explore opportunities across manufacturing, technology, infrastructure, agribusiness, renewable energy, financial services, pharmaceuticals, tourism, education, and the digital economy.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.