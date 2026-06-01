Africa cannot achieve meaningful progress in isolation — Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has emphasised that African countries cannot achieve sustainable development in isolation, underscoring the need for deeper continental cooperation, regional integration and shared economic growth.

Speaking at a diaspora town hall meeting in London on Sunday as part of his high-level visit to the United Kingdom, President Mahama said Africa's economic and social transformation depends on stronger collaboration among nations and a collective commitment to integration.

He noted that Ghana has consistently championed the cause of African unity and remains at the forefront of initiatives aimed at promoting economic integration across the continent.

According to him, the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) presents a unique opportunity to boost intra-African trade, encourage investment and remove barriers that hinder the movement of people, goods and services.

“We have always pushed for Africa's unity, so it is sad to see some of the things that are happening on the continent. There is no way that any African country can achieve the kind of progress that it needs without working with other countries; we cannot achieve it in isolation.

“And that is why we passed the African Continental Free Trade Area, so that our people can invest and our people can move freely. Ghana is ushering this,” he said.

President Mahama also highlighted Ghana’s recent visa-free policy for African passport holders, describing it as a practical step towards facilitating mobility, strengthening trade relations and fostering closer ties among African peoples.

“Recently, we have made visas to our country for all African passport holders free of charge, so any African travelling to Ghana does not have to pay for a visa. In doing that, we have introduced the e-Visa system, which makes it more convenient for our citizens living in the diaspora,” he stated.

He said such measures, together with broader continental initiatives, are essential to accelerating Africa’s development and enhancing the continent’s competitiveness in the global economy.

President Mahama therefore urged African governments to remain committed to integration efforts, stressing that unity and cooperation remain critical to the continent’s long-term prosperity and shared future.

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