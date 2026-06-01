Xenophobic attacks threaten Africa’s unity agenda – Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has expressed concern over recent xenophobic incidents in parts of Africa, cautioning that such developments could undermine the continent’s efforts towards greater integration, cooperation and economic progress.

His comments come amid reports of attacks targeting Ghanaians and other African nationals in South Africa, incidents that have prompted measures to assist and evacuate affected Ghanaian citizens.

Addressing members of the Ghanaian community during a town hall meeting in London, President Mahama described the situation as regrettable, particularly at a time when African countries are working to strengthen regional ties and promote collective development.

“It’s sad to see some of the things happening on the continent,” he said. “There’s no way any African country can achieve the kind of progress it needs without working with other countries.”

The President stressed that Africa’s future prosperity depends on collaboration among nations rather than isolation, noting that regional partnerships are essential to unlocking the continent’s full economic potential.

He pointed to the establishment of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) as evidence of the continent’s commitment to fostering closer economic and social relations among African states.

“That is why we passed AfCFTA, so that our people can move freely among themselves,” he added.

President Mahama further urged both African leaders and citizens to uphold the principles of unity, mutual respect and regional cooperation, describing them as critical pillars for sustainable growth and long-term development across the continent.

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