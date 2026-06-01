‘Refund our money or proceed to Nsawam’ – Mahama warns audit offenders

President John Dramani Mahama

President John Mahama has issued a strong warning to public officials implicated in financial irregularities captured in the Auditor-General’s reports.

He stated that those found responsible will either be made to refund the misappropriated funds or face imprisonment.

Speaking at a diaspora town hall meeting in the United Kingdom on Sunday, May 31, the President expressed concern over the recurring financial losses highlighted in annual audit reports, describing them as a significant burden on the national economy.

According to him, the persistent audit findings point to deep-rooted weaknesses in public financial management and accountability that must be addressed if the country is to safeguard public resources.

“Every year, you hear the Auditor General’s report, Ghana loses 12 billion cedis from misappropriations and things. The chief justice has graciously set up audit courts,” he disclosed.

President Mahama explained that the establishment of specialised audit courts marks a major step towards ensuring that individuals cited in audit reports face tangible consequences for their actions rather than merely appearing before Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee.

He said government intends to strengthen collaboration between the Attorney-General and the Auditor-General to pursue cases arising from audit findings and recover funds lost through financial mismanagement.

“The Attorney General and the Auditor General are going to take out all the people who have misappropriated, and we’re putting them in front of those special courts to either refund our money or proceed to NSAWAM and go and catch some rest there,” he stated.

The President maintained that enforcing accountability through the courts would serve as a deterrent to the misuse of public funds and help improve transparency in the management of state resources.

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