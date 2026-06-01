Ghana, South Korea sign visa waiver deal for diplomatic and service passport holders

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana and South Korea have signed a historic Visa Waiver Agreement covering holders of diplomatic and service passports, marking a significant milestone in bilateral relations between the two countries.
The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, announced the development in a Facebook post on Monday, June 1, describing it as the first such agreement between the two nations in nearly 50 years of formal diplomatic relations.
The agreement was signed with South Korea’s Foreign Minister, Cho Hyun, on the sidelines of the ongoing Africa–Korea Foreign Ministers Meeting.
According to Mr Ablakwa, discussions are ongoing to extend the visa waiver arrangement to include holders of ordinary passports in future phases.
He noted that the deal forms part of efforts to strengthen bilateral cooperation and follows the working visit of President John Dramani Mahama to South Korea earlier in March 2026.
Mr Ablakwa expressed optimism that the agreement would deepen diplomatic ties and enhance engagement between the two countries.
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