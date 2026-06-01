Obuobia Darko-Opoku to champion sustainable financing for specialised healthcare at Ghana–UK Investment Summit 2026

The Administrator of the Ghana Medical Trust Fund, Obuobia Darko-Opoku, will over the next two days take part in the Ghana–UK Investment Summit 2026, joining investors, policymakers, business leaders and development partners to advocate for increased and sustainable financing for specialised healthcare, particularly in the treatment of non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

The engagement comes at a time when NCDs such as cancer account for nearly half of all deaths in Ghana, placing significant pressure on the country’s healthcare system and limiting access to life-saving specialist treatment for many patients.

The Ghana Medical Trust Fund is expected to use the platform to deepen discussions with development partners, corporate institutions, impact investors and health sector stakeholders on innovative funding models that can help bridge the financing gap for specialised care.

Central to the Fund’s message is the need for a collaborative approach to healthcare financing, with a focus on ensuring that cost does not become a barrier to access.

According to the agenda of the engagement, discussions will explore how public-private partnerships and long-term investment commitments can strengthen Ghana’s capacity to deliver equitable, high-quality treatment for NCDs, including cancer care and other chronic conditions requiring specialist intervention.

At the heart of the initiative is a simple but urgent question being posed to stakeholders: how can partners work together to ensure that no Ghanaian is denied life-saving specialist treatment because of cost?

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