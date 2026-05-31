Davida Roofing Systems Ltd CEO receives 2026 International Business Achiever Award

The Chief Executive Officer of Davida Roofing Systems Limited and National President of the Peki Senior High School Old Students Association (PESCOSA), David Kwame Aziago, has been honoured with the International Business Achiever Award (IBAA) 2026 for excellence in business leadership and contributions to education-related alumni development.

The award was presented at a ceremony organised by the Maverick Business Academy, London, in partnership with M-GIBES College of Business and Management, United Kingdom, held at the British Council in Accra on Saturday, May 30, 2026.

Mr Aziago was recognised not only for his entrepreneurial leadership in the construction and roofing industry through Davida Roofing Systems, but also for his active role in promoting educational development, alumni engagement, and institutional support through his leadership of the Peki SHS Old Students Association.

Organisers of the award noted that the International Business Achiever Award celebrates individuals who demonstrate outstanding leadership, innovation, and impact across both business and community development spaces in the Sub-Saharan Region, including Togo, Nigeria and Burkina Faso.

Mr Aziago recognition places emphasis on the growing intersection between enterprise leadership and educational advancement, particularly through alumni networks that support the growth of second-cycle institutions in Ghana.

The ceremony brought together business executives, advocates in diverse areas, and professionals from across sectors to honour excellence in leadership and innovation.

Receiving the award, Mr Aziago expressed appreciation to the organisers and dedicated the recognition to his colleagues within the alumni association and his professional team, noting that sustained impact is achieved through collective effort and shared vision.

The IBAA 2026 continues to position itself as a platform that celebrates individuals driving transformation across business, education, and community development internationally.

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