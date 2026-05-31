Mahama in London for high-stakes investment, royal engagements and diaspora meeting

President John Mahama has arrived in London for a high-level working visit to deepen economic relations between Ghana and the United Kingdom.

The visit is also to attract investment and engage the Ghanaian diaspora.

The President was received on arrival by Lord Katz MBE of the Royal Household, the UK Foreign Office’s Special Representative, Gordon Wetherell, and Ghana’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom and Ireland, Sabah Zita Benson.

The visit will feature a royal audience with King Charles III and a breakfast meeting with British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

According to a statement issued by the Presidency, the trip is intended to strengthen the long-standing bilateral relationship between Ghana and the United Kingdom and to position Ghana as a preferred destination for investment.

As part of his itinerary, President Mahama will participate in a town hall meeting with members of the Ghanaian community in the UK.

The event, hosted by the Ghana High Commission in London, is expected to provide an opportunity for direct engagement with the diaspora.

On Monday, the President will open the Ghana-UK Investment Summit at Raffles London.

The summit is expected to bring together Ghanaian entrepreneurs and British investors to promote foreign direct investment and expand business partnerships.

President Mahama will also make an appearance at the London Stock Exchange, where he will ring the opening bell to mark the start of trading.

The symbolic event is expected to highlight Ghana’s growing engagement with global financial markets.

The President is also scheduled to address policy and business leaders at Chatham House and deliver a keynote speech at the 12th Africa Debate at London’s Guildhall.

The Presidency said the visit forms part of broader efforts to strengthen economic cooperation, attract investment and showcase Ghana’s opportunities to the international business community.

President Mahama is expected to conclude his visit on June 3.

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