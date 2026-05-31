Partey, Inaki join Black Stars camp as preparations intensify for Wales friendly

Thomas Partey and Inaki Williams

The Black Stars have intensified preparations for Tuesday’s international friendly against Wales, with 24 players taking part in a training session at Dragon Park as the team fine-tunes strategies ahead of the highly anticipated encounter.

The squad received a significant boost on Saturday following the arrival of midfield stalwart Thomas Partey and forward Inaki Williams, who immediately joined their teammates for training after reporting to camp.

Their arrival brings valuable experience and quality to the squad as Head Coach Carlos Queiroz continues to assess his team ahead of the international assignment and the next phase of preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign.

The training session focused on tactical drills, ball possession exercises and team coordination, with players displaying high levels of intensity and commitment as they seek to impress the technical team ahead of the match.

The Wales fixture is expected to provide the Black Stars with an important opportunity to test their readiness against strong European opposition while allowing the coaching staff to evaluate combinations and individual performances.

The players in camp are: Elisha Owusu, Kwasi Sibo, Caleb Yirenkyi, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Kamal Deen Sulemana, Benjamin Asare, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Joseph Anang, Solomon Agbasi, Paul Reverson, Baba Abdul Rahman, Gideon Mensah, Marvin Senaya, Alidu Seidu, Abdul Mumin, Jerome Opoku, Jonas Adjetey, Christopher Bonsu Baah, Ernest Nuamah, Brandon Thomas-Asante, Prince Kwabena Adu, Jordan Ayew, Thomas Partey, and Inaki Williams.

The blend of established internationals and emerging talents is expected to offer the coaching staff a clearer picture of the squad’s depth as Ghana continues preparations for upcoming competitive assignments.

The Black Stars will take on Wales at the Cardiff City Stadium on Tuesday, June 2, with kick-off scheduled for 6:45 p.m.

The match is expected to attract considerable attention from Ghanaian football fans, who will be eager to see the national team build momentum and cohesion ahead of future international engagements.

Ghana is drawn in Group L at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with Panama, England, and Croatia, and will open their campaign against Panama on June 17 in Toronto before facing England and Croatia in their other group matches.

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