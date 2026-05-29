TECNO Mobile Ghana becomes official smartphone partner of Black Stars for World Cup 2026 campaign

TECNO Mobile Ghana has officially reaffirmed its commitment to Ghana football after sealing a landmark partnership with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) as the Official Smartphone Partner of the Black Stars ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The partnership was unveiled at the headquarters of the GFA in Accra.

It marks another major milestone in the growing relationship between TECNO Mobile Ghana and the Ghana Football Association, a collaboration both parties describe as one built on trust, belief in Ghanaian talent, and a shared ambition to elevate Ghana football onto the global stage.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, the National Channel Manager of TECNO Mobile Ghana, Ernest Sonkor, said the partnership goes beyond sponsorship and reflects TECNO’s long-term investment in the development and success of Ghana football.

“This partnership has grown through mutual trust. The GFA has worked tirelessly to build a team capable of competing at the highest level, and TECNO has been committed to amplifying that work, documenting Ghana’s footballing story, connecting millions of fans to their heroes, and investing in the infrastructure that makes excellence possible,” he stated.

According to him, TECNO’s support for Ghana football did not begin with formal agreements, but with a strong conviction that Ghanaian players deserve world-class opportunities and support systems.

“Our relationship with the Ghana Football Association did not begin with a contract. It began with a conviction; a shared belief that Ghanaian talent deserves the very best platform on which to shine,” he said.

“Over the years, TECNO has walked alongside Ghanaian football not from the sidelines, but right in the thick of it. We have been present at the training pitches, at the qualification matches, and in the communities where tomorrow’s stars are forged today.”

As part of the sponsorship package, TECNO Mobile Ghana announced a major technological support initiative for the Black Stars players and technical team throughout their preparation and participation in the FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign.

The company will provide 100 units each of the TECNO Camon 50 Pro smartphones, TECNO Watch 3 smartwatches, and TECNO Buds 4 wireless earbuds to support the team during training sessions and competitions.

The TECNO Camon 50 Pro, powered by TECNO AI technology and equipped with a 60X Super Zoom camera system, is expected to help players capture and document memorable moments throughout the World Cup journey.

Meanwhile, the TECNO Watch 3 will assist with performance tracking, recovery monitoring, and wellness management, while the TECNO Buds 4 wireless earbuds are expected to aid communication, focus, and motivation during travels, recovery sessions, and match preparations.

Describing the products as more than ordinary gadgets, Ernest Sonkor noted that they are tools designed to match the elite level of performance expected from the Black Stars.

“The TECNO Camon 50 Pro is not just a phone. It is a statement. With its extraordinary 60X Super Zoom camera system powered by TECNO AI, it will allow our players to capture every moment of this incredible journey: the laughter in the locker room, the concentration before a set piece and the pure joy of a goal scored on the World Cup stage,” he said.

“The TECNO Watch 3 and TECNO Buds 4 are part of TECNO’s growing AIoT ecosystem, intelligent devices designed not just to accompany your life, but to enhance it. Whether you are in a recovery session, on a long flight to Dallas, or locked in on match day, these tools are built to perform at the level you perform.”

TECNO Mobile Ghana also announced that the best player in every Black Stars match during the campaign will receive special recognition and rewards as part of efforts to motivate the players to consistently deliver their best performances for the nation.

“And for the standout performer of every single match, the player who gives everything, there will be special recognition. Because greatness deserves to be celebrated every single time,” Sonkor stressed.

The sponsorship comes at a crucial moment for Ghana football as the Black Stars prepare to return to the FIFA World Cup with hopes of making another historic impact on the global stage.

For many Ghanaians, memories of the Black Stars’ memorable run at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa remain vivid, and TECNO believes the current generation has the potential to write another remarkable chapter in Ghana football history.

“The FIFA World Cup 2026 arrives at a defining moment for Ghanaian football. The memories of 2010 still burn, the heartbreak, the brilliance, the quarter-final that brought an entire continent to its feet. This generation of Black Stars players carries all of that history,” he noted.

Beyond the World Cup sponsorship, TECNO Mobile Ghana also highlighted its commitment to grassroots football development through its Dream Field Renovation Campaign, launched in partnership with CAF in 2024 with the target of renovating 100 football pitches across Africa by 2028.

The initiative is already making an impact in Ghana, with community football pitches in Accra, Kumasi, Takoradi, Tamale, and several other areas benefiting from the project.

According to the company, the campaign is focused on creating better opportunities for young football talents who dream of one day representing Ghana on the world stage.

“Our commitment to Ghana’s football does not live only in America. It lives right here at home,” Sonkor explained.

“That is why TECNO’s Dream Field Renovation Campaign, launched in partnership with CAF in 2024 with the bold goal of renovating 100 football fields across Africa by 2028, stands as the centerpiece of everything we believe in.”

“In Ghana, Dream Field is transforming community pitches in Accra, Kumasi, Takoradi, Tamale, and beyond. Because the players who will one day wear the Black Stars jersey and walk out at a future World Cup are on those pitches right now. And they deserve a foundation that matches their talent.”

He concluded with a strong message of unity and belief in the future of Ghana football.

“Together, we are not just preparing for a World Cup. We are building a legacy,” he said.

“To the coaching staff, to the GFA leadership, and above all to the players, thank you for inspiring millions of Ghanaians every single day. TECNO Mobile Ghana stands firmly behind you. We will capture your story. We will broadcast your triumphs. And we will be right there, cheering with every Ghanaian heart, when the Black Stars make the nation proud in 2026.”

“Long live the Black Stars. Long live Ghana football. And as we say at TECNO, STOP AT NOTHING.”

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Tags:

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.