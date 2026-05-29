Canadian ‘poison seller’ pleads guilty to aiding suicides by selling toxic chemical online

A man has pleaded guilty to 14 counts of aiding suicides in Canada after he sold toxic chemicals online.

Kenneth Law, 60, entered the guilty pleas relating to Canadian victims in an Ontario court on Friday, as part of a deal with prosecutors who withdrew more serious murder charges.

Authorities said the former chef also posted about 1,200 packages of poison to recipients in 41 countries, including more than 100 in the UK, who he met in online suicide forums.

It comes as families in the UK say they are angry at the decision by British prosecutors not to charge Law - who is alleged to have sold a toxic chemical linked to the deaths of 73 British people. The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said the Canadian legal system will take the losses of UK families into account.

A letter from theCPS, seen by the BBC, said Law would not face charges in the UK because of legal complexities.

David Parfett's 22 year-old son, Thomas, used the substance said to have been sold to him by Law.

"Tom was somebody who really saw the joy in life. He would find humour in the weirdest places. I often think about his laugh," Parfett said.

"Tom was a massive football fan and he was a good footballer as well. I miss the opportunity to enjoy the 2026 World Cup with him."

Tom paid the equivalent of £50 ($67; C$92) for the substance. His body was found in a hotel in Sunbury-on-Thames, Surrey, in 2021.

David Parfett remembers his son Thomas, who died in 2021, as someone who "really saw the joy in life"

Parfett said: "I had wanted Law to face charges in the UK... he really needed to face justice over here."

Parfett is calling on the UK government to hold a public inquiry into the deaths.

"I think that a public inquiry is needed because we need action across multiple government departments and unfortunately, we are not seeing that coordination and that understanding of how to address the problem today," he said.

"Fundamentally, the government is failing in its duty to protect life."

The BBC has approached the Home Office for comment.

Law was charged with 14 counts of aiding suicides in Canada and 14 counts of murder following his arrest in 2023.

His capture followed a complex investigation by at least 11 law-enforcement agencies and involved investigators from around a dozen countries, including the UK, Italy and the US.

Law was arrested in May 2023, a week after a Times investigation alleged he was selling poison to young people.

In the Times investigation, a journalist posed as a customer and spoke with Law directly.

During that conversation, Law reportedly counselled the journalist on how to use his products to "best ensure death", according to The Times.

Canadian detectives told the BBC in 2023 that Law ran multiple websites offering equipment and substances to help people end their lives.

Since his arrest, Law has been detained in Newmarket, Ontario, after a UK coroner's report alleged he sold toxic substances to individuals in the UK who died by suicide.

British detectives were initially investigating whether 88 deaths were linked to Law's chemical packages, but in its letter to UK families, the CPS said it believed 73 deaths could be linked to Law.

Thomas Parfett was described by his father as a "massive football fan"

Earlier,Law's lawyer Matthew Gourlay confirmed to the BBC his client would plead guilty to aiding suicide under a deal with crown prosecutors that would result in the more serious murder charges withdrawn.

Those found guilty of aiding suicide under Canada's criminal code can face up to 14 years in prison.

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