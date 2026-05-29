GJA calls for investment in journalism to fight human trafficking 

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has called for increased investment in journalism to strengthen the fight against human trafficking.

Secretary of the GJA Dominic Hlodzi said effective advocacy and investigative reporting on human trafficking required sustained support for journalists in training, access to information, safety, and protection.

He made the call at the media launch ahead of the commemoration of the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons (Blue Day) in Accra on Tuesday.

According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), human trafficking involves the recruitment, transportation, transfer, harbouring, or receipt of persons through force, fraud, or deception for exploitation.

Blue Day, established by the United Nations General Assembly on December 18, 2013, is observed annually on July 30 to raise awareness about human trafficking, promote the protection of victims’ rights, and encourage governments, organisations, and individuals to combat the crime.

The theme for this year’s observance is "Human trafficking can end: The time is now. Blow the whistle on sports trafficking.”

Mr. Hlodzi said the media, as a strategic partner in the national fight against trafficking, also required logistical support and funding for public interest reporting.

He, therefore, called on the government, development partners, civil society organisations, and the private sector to support journalists and media institutions.

The GJA Secretary said human trafficking remained a grave violation of human rights and dignity, destroying dreams, separating families, and exposing victims, especially women and children, to abuse and exploitation.

“Media reportage in Ghana has consistently highlighted child trafficking activities on the Volta Lake, where children are forced into dangerous fishing under harsh and exploitative conditions,” he said.

Mr. Hlodzi noted that investigative reports by journalists and media organisations had helped sustain public attention on the issue and strengthened calls for law enforcement and victim protection.

He urged the media to continue educating the public on the dangers of trafficking, expose trafficking syndicates and criminal networks, and promote whistleblowing and public vigilance.

He also encouraged journalists to amplify survivors’ stories responsibly and ethically, support prevention campaigns and community awareness efforts, hold institutions accountable for enforcement and victim protection, and sustain national conversations that inspire collective action.

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