Challenging Heights partners Ghana police to rescues 42 girls from human trafficking

Challenging Heights, in collaboration with the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit of the Ghana Police Service, has supported the rescue of forty-two (42) victims of human trafficking, in the Western North Region of Ghana.

Out of the 42 victims rescued, thirty-six (36) have been admitted to the Challenging Heights Human Trafficking Victims Rehabilitation Centre, where they are currently receiving care and support. Initial interviews and assessments reveal the children are between the ages of 13 and 17. Many had been instructed to falsify their ages to evade detection by law enforcement.

The victims, predominantly from low-income households in Enugu, Imo, and Akwa Ibom States in Nigeria, were lured into Ghana under false promises of employment opportunities.

Testimonies from the victims reveal severe and systematic abuse. Each victim was assigned a daily financial target ranging between GHC1,000 and GHC1,500. Many were coerced into having sexual encounters with between 10 to 20 men per day. Failure to meet imposed targets resulted in physical punishment, including caning, as well as food deprivation.

Access to healthcare was virtually nonexistent, even in cases of illness. Disturbingly, one of the rescued victims, believed to be approximately 14 years old, is pregnant but had been forced to continue working under these conditions.

This incident further underscores the growing trend of cross-border trafficking of young girls from Nigeria into Ghana for sexual exploitation. Challenging Heights remains deeply concerned about the scale, organization, and brutality of these operations.

In 2025 alone, Challenging Heights, working with its partners, rescued 201 victims of human trafficking. This current operation brings the total number of persons rescued by the organization over the past 20 years to 2,930. Beyond rescue, the organization continues to provide long-term rehabilitation and reintegration support, as well as livelihood programs that have benefited thousands of vulnerable women and youth across Ghana.

This rescue once again highlights the urgent need for increased investment in anti-trafficking efforts. Government agencies mandated to combat human trafficking remain severely under-resourced. Challenging Heights reiterates its call for the Government of Ghana to allocate a minimum of GHC20 million to adequately equip these agencies to effectively prevent, investigate, and prosecute human trafficking cases.

Challenging Heights extends its profound appreciation to the Ghana Police Service, particularly the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit, for their courage and commitment under extremely challenging conditions. We especially wish to single out D/C/Inspr. Emmanuel Gyamfi Yeboah I/c DPW/C/Inspr. Ursula Osei, Inspr. Lord Kwame Blankson, D/Sgt. Isaac Atter, DPW/Cpl Mandy Achiaa, and D/L/Clp Robert Oku, all of the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit, CID Headquarters, for their commitment, over the years, to the fight against human trafficking in Ghana.

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