HP News 10 | International

South Africa warns Ghana against ‘spectacles’ during citizens’ evacuation

Source: www.vanguardngr.com  
  6 June 2026 11:48pm
Cyril Ramaphosa heads a coalition government after his African National Congress (ANC) party failed to secure a parliamentary majority in 2024
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South Africa on Saturday warned Ghana it would “not tolerate public spectacles” in the evacuations of Ghanaian citizens from the country over anti-immigrant tensions.

Ghana organised repatriation flights for hundreds of its nationals last month in response to a wave of protests and violence targeting foreigners in South Africa.

Ghana’s embassy in South Africa published a video of evacuees waving Ghanaian flags on the aircraft to mark the departure of the latest repatriation flight.

“Our initial hope was simply to assist the Government of Ghana in repatriating its citizens in a humane and cordial manner,” South Africa’s Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola wrote on X in response to a video of comments by his Ghanaian counterpart, Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa.

“However, we will not continue to tolerate… public spectacles, characterised by incomplete information and outright misinformation devoid of any diplomatic decorum.”

South Africa, the continent’s most industrialised economy, has long been a destination for both legal and undocumented African workers.

But saddled with an unemployment rate of more than 30 percent, it has seen repeated spurts of xenophobic protests — including renewed violence in recent weeks.

A viral video showing the alleged assault of a Ghanaian man triggered outrage as it circulated widely on social media.

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