NSMQ participant and Presec-Legon alumnus Prince Debrah graduates from MIT

Prince Debrah Jnr

Prince Debrah Jnr., a 2021 star of the National Science and Mathematics Quiz (NSMQ), has graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) with a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science.

Odade3 Prince Debrah, an alumnus of the Presbyterian Boys' Senior High School (PRESEC-Legon), received his degree from the top-rated American university, adding to his storied streak of academic success.

The graduation ceremony took place on May 29, 2026, at Killian Court on the MIT campus, where Prince joined members of the institution's Class of 2026 in celebrating the completion of their academic journey.

Prince first gained national recognition in Ghana as a member of the PRESEC team that competed in the 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz final in Kumasi. The contest remains one of the most memorable in the competition's history, with PRESEC narrowly losing to Prempeh College in a closely fought championship encounter.

Prince's academic path has been marked by excellence from an early age.

He received his basic education at The Light Academy in Adenta, where he served as School Prefect. In 2018, he emerged as the second-best candidate in the Basic Education Certificate Examination across the entire Adenta District.

Following his outstanding BECE performance, he gained admission to his first-choice high school, Presbyterian Boys' Senior High School at Legon. During his time at PRESEC, he distinguished himself academically and in leadership, serving as President of the school's Math and Science Club. He was also a finalist in the 2022 Sharks Quiz.

In 2022, Prince attracted widespread attention after securing admission offers from 14 top universities in the United States. After weighing his options, he chose the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, one of the world's leading institutions for science, technology and innovation.

Beyond academics, Prince actively participated in campus life throughout his four years at MIT. He was a member of the National Society of Black Engineers, the African Students Association and Phi Kappa Theta, a social brotherhood network on campus.

His graduation represents another significant accomplishment for the young Ghanaian scholar and serves as an inspiration to students seeking to pursue excellence in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

It further highlights the growing impact of Ghanaian students on the global academic stage through dedication and academic achievement.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.