Education | National

Nsutaman Catholic SHS stuns KNUST SHS on home turf to book 2026 NSMQ spot

Source: Michelle Lartey   
  28 July 2026 11:30pm
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Nsutaman Catholic Senior High School produced one of the biggest upsets of the Ashanti Regional Qualifiers, defeating two-time National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) semi-finalists KNUST Senior High School on their home ground to book an automatic place at the 2026 national championship.

Nsutaman Catholic SHS held their nerve in a fiercely contested clash, finishing with 54 points to edge hosts KNUST SHS, who settled for 49 points after an intense battle across the competition's rounds.

The contest remained closely fought throughout, with both schools matching each other for long spells before Nsutaman Catholic SHS delivered a strong finish to pull clear and silence the home supporters.

Kofi Agyei Senior High Technical School placed third with 38 points, while Konadu Yiadom Catholic Senior High School finished fourth with 20 points.

The victory secures Nsutaman Catholic SHS an automatic qualification to the 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz, marking one of the standout results of this year's regional qualifiers.

For KNUST SHS, the defeat ends their hopes of securing automatic qualification from the Ashanti Regional contest. However, the Kumasi-based school remains in contention for a place at the national championship through the top 30 highest-scoring non-qualifying schools.

With the Ashanti Regional Qualifiers still underway, more schools will be chasing the remaining qualification slots as the race to the 2026 NSMQ national championship intensifies.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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