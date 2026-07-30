Kumasi Sec. Tech. seals NSMQ spot with highest qualifying score in Ashanti Region

Audio By Carbonatix
Kumasi Sec. Tech. School set the benchmark in the Ashanti Regional Qualifiers, posting the highest score recorded so far in this year's competition to book a place at the 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz national championship.
The Animuonyamfo side produced a commanding display, amassing 71 points to comfortably beat Bosomtwe Boys' STEM High School, Al-Azhariya Islamic SHS and Barekese SHS.
Bosomtwe Boys' STEM High School finished second with 22 points, while Al-Azhariya Islamic SHS and Barekese SHS managed 11 and nine points respectively.
The emphatic performance places Kumasi Sec. Tech. among the early contenders to watch as the 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz national championship approaches.
The Ashanti Regional Qualifiers conclude on Thursday, July 30, with Kumasi High School and Yaa Asantewaa Girls' Senior High School among the schools expected to battle for the remaining slots to the national stage.
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