Gov’t is reviewing tax laws to keep pace with changing economy – Vice President

Vice President Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang says the government is undertaking a comprehensive review of Ghana's tax laws to simplify compliance, improve fairness, and ensure the country's tax regime keeps pace with a rapidly changing economy.

According to her, the review forms part of broader efforts to modernise Ghana's tax administration through the adoption of technology, improved data systems, and stronger engagement with taxpayers.

She made the remarks at the Ghana Revenue Authority's annual Tax Conference in Accra on Wednesday, August 19.

"We are undertaking a broader review of Ghana's core tax legislation to simplify compliance, improve equity and competitiveness, and ensure that our tax laws keep pace with the changing economy," she said.

The Vice President said tax reform extends beyond introducing new policies and requires efficient administration and stronger partnerships between the state and taxpayers.

She said the government was continuing to digitise tax administration to improve efficiency and strengthen revenue mobilisation.

"Our VAT reforms are being supported by measures, including improved systems for taxing cross-border transactions on digital platforms and the introduction of fiscal electronic devices to strengthen compliance and monitoring," she said.

She stressed that the government and the Ghana Revenue Authority could not achieve the country's tax reform objectives alone, highlighting the critical role tax professionals play in strengthening the tax system.

The Vice President said tax practitioners serve as a bridge between the state and taxpayers by interpreting legislation, advising individuals and businesses, helping taxpayers meet their obligations, and contributing to the development of tax policy.

She urged tax professionals to continue providing the expertise needed to build a more effective, equitable, and responsive tax system capable of supporting Ghana's long-term economic development.

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